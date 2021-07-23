Parliament Heads To The Far North
Office of the Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives
Rt Hon Trevor Mallard
The Speaker’s Outreach heads to the Far North next week, with the programme including visits to the two northernmost schools in New Zealand.
The group visiting Northland comprises Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard; MP for Northland, Willow-Jean Prime MP (Labour); Dr Shane Reti MP (National); MP for Taranaki-King Country, Barbara Kuriger MP (National); and Chief Executive of the Parliamentary Service, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero.
For the first time in the history of the outreach, the visit will take place over the course of two days, from 26 to 27 July. The group will be based in Kerikeri on the first day, visiting Kerikeri High School and Kerikeri Primary School. Students at both schools will participate in debating role plays and Q&A sessions with the MPs.
The second day of the programme will see the MPs at Te Hāpua School and Ngataki School, again engaging the students in role play activities and conversations.
“The Speaker’s Outreach programme was designed to help Parliament reach all corners of Aotearoa. Next week’s visit will see a group from Parliament head to some of the northernmost communities in the country,” said Mr Speaker.
“It’s great to have a good mix of MPs, including a local electorate MP, coming along. I look forward to seeing the group hearing the views of students in the region.”
The visit is part of the Speaker’s Outreach programme, which aims to bring ‘Parliament to the people.’ This initiative was launched in South Auckland in 2018.
SCHEDULE
Monday 26 July
Kerikeri High School
48 Hone Heke Road, Kerikeri 0230
10.00am – 12.30pm
· Education session, mock chamber exercise, Q&A session.
Kerikeri Primary School
39 Hone Heke Road, Kerikeri 0230
1.00pm – 2.50pm
Tuesday 27 July
Te Hāpua School
Te Hāpua Road, Te Hāpua
9.00am – 11.30am
· Education session, mock chamber exercise, Q&A session.
Ngataki School
5265 Far North Road, Ngataki 0484
12.30pm – 2.30pm
Delegation Members
|Rt Hon Trevor Mallard
|Speaker of the House
|Willow-Jean Prime MP
|Labour MP for Northland
|Dr Shane Reti MP
|National List MP
|Barbara Kuriger MP
|National MP for Taranaki-King Country
|Rafael Gonzalez-Montero
|Chief Executive, Parliamentary Service
