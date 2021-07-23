Parliament

Parliament Heads To The Far North

Friday, 23 July 2021, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Office of the Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives

Rt Hon Trevor Mallard

The Speaker’s Outreach heads to the Far North next week, with the programme including visits to the two northernmost schools in New Zealand.

The group visiting Northland comprises Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard; MP for Northland, Willow-Jean Prime MP (Labour); Dr Shane Reti MP (National); MP for Taranaki-King Country, Barbara Kuriger MP (National); and Chief Executive of the Parliamentary Service, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero.

For the first time in the history of the outreach, the visit will take place over the course of two days, from 26 to 27 July. The group will be based in Kerikeri on the first day, visiting Kerikeri High School and Kerikeri Primary School. Students at both schools will participate in debating role plays and Q&A sessions with the MPs.

The second day of the programme will see the MPs at Te Hāpua School and Ngataki School, again engaging the students in role play activities and conversations.

“The Speaker’s Outreach programme was designed to help Parliament reach all corners of Aotearoa. Next week’s visit will see a group from Parliament head to some of the northernmost communities in the country,” said Mr Speaker.

“It’s great to have a good mix of MPs, including a local electorate MP, coming along. I look forward to seeing the group hearing the views of students in the region.”

The visit is part of the Speaker’s Outreach programme, which aims to bring ‘Parliament to the people.’ This initiative was launched in South Auckland in 2018.

SCHEDULE

Monday 26 July

Kerikeri High School

48 Hone Heke Road, Kerikeri 0230

10.00am – 12.30pm

· Education session, mock chamber exercise, Q&A session.

Kerikeri Primary School

39 Hone Heke Road, Kerikeri 0230

1.00pm – 2.50pm

  • Education session, mock chamber exercise, Q&A session.

Tuesday 27 July

Te Hāpua School

Te Hāpua Road, Te Hāpua

9.00am – 11.30am

· Education session, mock chamber exercise, Q&A session.

Ngataki School

5265 Far North Road, Ngataki 0484

12.30pm – 2.30pm

  • Education session, mock chamber exercise, Q&A session.

Delegation Members

Rt Hon Trevor MallardSpeaker of the House
Willow-Jean Prime MPLabour MP for Northland
Dr Shane Reti MPNational List MP
Barbara Kuriger MPNational MP for Taranaki-King Country
Rafael Gonzalez-MonteroChief Executive, Parliamentary Service

...
 

