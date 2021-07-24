Parliament

Prime Minister Congratulates Fiame Naomi Mata’afa On Election Win

Saturday, 24 July 2021, 6:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tonight congratulated Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa on her victory in the Samoa’s general election.

“New Zealand has a special relationship with Samoa, anchored in the Treaty of Friendship. We look forward to working with Samoa’s new government in the spirit of partnership that characterises this bond,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“After a long period of uncertainty following the post-election, New Zealand welcomes the stability that a functioning government will bring,” Jacinda Ardern said.

This is an historic moment for Samoan democracy.

“New Zealand will continue to work side-by-side with Samoa to advance our shared interests, particularly through promoting prosperity, security, and sustainability in the Pacific as we recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi and his contribution to Samoa.

“I acknowledge the former Prime Minister’s leadership. He delivered so much to Samoa and the region over his long career, and more than 20 years as the nation’s leader,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
