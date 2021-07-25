Demand The Debate On Our Justice System

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins is calling on the Prime Minister to rule out separate justice systems, which is currently being consulted on with some New Zealanders.

“Following revelations that Labour gave $2.75 million to a Mongrel Mob trust and reports of escalating gun crime, the public needs confidence in the justice system,” Ms Collins says.

“The Prime Minister has ruled out a separate Parliament because of public pressure, however has implemented other recommendations from the He Puapua report, including a separate Health Authority and Maori Wards, without the wide-ranging debate these significant changes deserve.

“Every week I’m contacted by thousands of Kiwis who are worried they just don’t have a say in the future of their country anymore. They’re being kept in the dark and their questions go unanswered by Ardern’s Government. So today, I’m releasing the fourth billboard in a series of important issues that Kiwis deserve to have their say on.

“At a time when the public is rightly concerned about money to gangs, gun crime and the significant harm that methamphetamine is doing in New Zealand, Labour needs to be clear about its intentions with the justice system.

“Labour’s policies are recruiting more gang members than police, more victims than prisoners, and the police have said ‘arrest is now the exception’.

“Whilst Labour is consulting with a group of New Zealanders, the Police Minister cares more about the rights of criminals than the safety of victims and gang members are emboldened to gloat on TV that Jacinda Ardern trusts them.

“National will put the rights of victims before those who choose to commit crime and support our Police and Corrections Officers who put their lives at risk on the front line.

“The Government’s parliamentary majority is not a mandate for Labour to promote their ideological wish list. New Zealanders deserve a say on their country’s future and together we must demand the debate.”

