Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Bay Of Islands Hospital Facilities To Bring Services Closer To Home

Monday, 26 July 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little have joined a ceremony to bless the site and workers for Phase Two of the redevelopment of the Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa today.

The new building will house outpatients and primary care facilities, as well as expanded renal care and new oncology and haematology services.

“The Government has invested $14 million in this project to help the Northland District Health Board address inequitable health outcomes for Māori, by making services easier to access for communities,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“It is unacceptable that the place you live should determine the sort of healthcare get.

“These new facilities will mean people can get the care they need close to home and close to whānau, rather than travelling to Whangārei or Auckland.”

The primary health services will be run by local iwi health provider Ngāti Hine Health Trust, which will lease part of the new building from the DHB.

The new facilities expected to be operational in late 2023. This is the second phase of redevelopment, following the completion of a two-storey building accommodating a new Accident and Medical Centre and a 20-bed inpatient ward in 2018.

“The new facilities are just one part of the Government’s investment to improve the health and wellbeing of Northland residents,” Andrew Little said.

“Today’s milestone reflects this government’s commitment to laying the foundations for a better future for all New Zealanders as well as the wider changes we want to achieve through the health reforms.”

Other projects recently announced in the area include remediation work at Kaitaia Hospital, a Linear Accelerator at Whangārei Hospital to provide better cancer treatment, and buses to provide mobile surgical and lithotripsy services for kidney and gallbladder issues.

A cardiac catheter laboratory and operating theatres were recently opened at Whangārei Hospital, and expanded youth mental health and addiction services are planned across Northland, Auckland and Waitematā.

QUICK FACTS:

· Integrated Family Health Centre (IFHC) to accommodate primary health and outpatient services and also form the new entry to the hospital.

· Expanded renal dialysis unit

· Introduction of new oncology and haematology services

· Fully funded by Crown contribution of $14 million.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Geo-political Posturing Over China’s Cyber Hacks, Plus The Weekly Playlist

The timing was one of the weirder aspects of this week’s cyber condemnation of China by the West. Why was this piece of political theatre being staged now? China (and Russia’s) sponsoring and/or condoning of semi-state and criminal hacker groups has been known about for nigh on a decade. More particularly, Microsoft had been alerted to the flaws in its Microsoft Exchange... More>>




 
 

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Quarantine Free Travel With Australia Suspended

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand is being suspended as the Covid situation there worsens, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity By Chinese State-sponsored Actors

New Zealand has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand. “The GCSB has worked through a robust technical attribution process in relation to this activity. New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity... More>>

ALSO:



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 