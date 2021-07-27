Police Officers Leaving The Force

Figures released to National show, that since March, Police Officers are continuing to leave the force while gang numbers explode, National’s Police spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“From March to June 2021, Constabulary Police numbers have dropped from 10,244 to 10,117, a drop of 127, meanwhile over the same period gang numbers have been increasing at a rate of one new gang member per day.

“The increase in gang numbers has been met with great concern by the New Zealand public, but few know that police numbers have gone in the opposite direction at the same time; a deeply concerning trend.

“Labour has failed to meet their promise of 1800 new officers over three years and that failure is now being compounded by the fact that Police Officers are leaving in increasing numbers.

“With the Police Minister failing to support frontline officers it’s no wonder they are deciding to leave when they are facing increasing gang violence and gun crime.

“Labour’s failure to finish recruiting the 1800 new Police Officers is jeopardising the safety of New Zealanders and their decision to close the Police College for six months last year has given gangs an upper hand as their number could soon outnumber the police.

“There were nearly 4000 people waiting to be called up to Police College when Labour decided to temporarily close the Police College. National is calling on the Government to urgently finish recruiting the 1800 new police officers.

“Frontline Officers are feeling a lack of support and respect from their minister and the Labour Government. Police Officers must be able to feel they have the backing of officials and Government and recruitment simply must speed up.”

Reply 27671 (2021) has been answered

Portfolio: Police (Hon Poto Williams)

Question: As of July 1 2021, what is the current police muster, if any, with the data broken down by police district and year from October 2017?

Reply: I refer the Member to the attached table showing the number of full time equivalent constabulary employees by District and month between October 2017 and June 2021.

27671 (2021)

Reply 27691 (2021) has been answered

Portfolio: Police (Hon Poto Williams)

Question: As of 1 July 2021, how many patched gang members, if any, are there in New Zealand since October 2017, with the data broken down by year, month, region and ethnicity?

Reply: I refer the Member to the attached table for the number of gang members recorded on the National Gang List as at June 2021 broken down by District. I have been advised that the Gang Intelligence Centre is unable to provide detailed information regarding ethnicity of gang members, due to the possibility that the disclosure of this data may lead to the identification of gang members. I am advised that the attached table provides ethnicity percentages on the current National Gang List. I refer the Member to written reply number 15907 (2021) for the rest of the requested data.

27691 (2021)

Reply 15907 (2021) has been answered

Portfolio: Police (Hon Poto Williams)

Question: As of 3 May 2021 how many patched gang members and gang prospects, if any, are there in New Zealand since October 2017, with the data broken down by year, month, region and ethnicity?

Reply: I am advised that the attached spreadsheet contains the number of gang members recorded on the National Gang List (NGL) since October 2017, broken down by year, month and region. I do not consider it is in the public interest to provide the level of detail the member has requested. I have been advised that the Gang Intelligence Centre (GIC) is unable to provide detailed information regarding ethnicity of gang members. This is due to the possibility that the disclosure of this data may lead to the identification of gang members. However, Police is able to provide the ethnicity percentages for the current NGL.

15907 (2021)

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2107/Data_for_15907.xlsx

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2107/Table_for_27671.docx

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2107/Tables_for_27691.docx

