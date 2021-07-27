Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Makes Three Diplomatic Appointments

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs
Minita Take Aorere

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced three New Zealand Head of Mission appointments. They are:

· Mike Walsh as Ambassador to Iran

· Michael Upton as Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union

· Kevin Burnett as Ambassador to Indonesia

Iran

“Aotearoa New Zealand has a long-standing and constructive relationship with Iran, despite a number of challenges. Our Embassy in Tehran, which opened in 1975, is New Zealand’s oldest in the Middle East” said Nanaia Mahuta.

Mr Walsh is a career diplomat and has held postings in Samoa, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Kiribati, where he was High Commissioner. He has worked in MFAT’s Development, United Nations and Commonwealth, Environment, Economic, Trade Negotiations, Pacific and most recently Māori Policy division. His iwi affiliations are to Taranaki, Whanganui River, Otaki, and Te Whanganui a Tara.

Mr Walsh will also be accredited to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Ethiopia and the African Union

“New Zealand and Ethiopia have a traditionally warm relationship underpinned by development co-operation, and long-standing shared multilateral interests” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“Ethiopia is also home to the headquarters of the African Union, and is an important political and economic hub for Africa. Given our values based foreign policy, New Zealand is taking a strong interest in developments in Ethiopia, particularly the current challenges faced in Tigray.”

Mr Upton has a professional background in International Development, with extensive experience working across the Pacific region. He joined MFAT in 2008. Over this time he managed the Pacific Economic Development Programme and has held several postings to Samoa and Kiribati where he was most recently High Commissioner.

Mr Upton will also be accredited to, Djibouti, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles and Uganda.

Indonesia

“New Zealand enjoys a strong relationship with Indonesia. As Pacific neighbours, with complementary economies, we are natural partners,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“In 2018 we celebrated sixty years of diplomatic relations. The visit by President Joko Widodo to New Zealand in March 2018 was the first by an Indonesian President to New Zealand since 2005. During the visit, leaders announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, reflecting the increasing value of the relationship.”

Mr Burnett is a career public servant and has previously held roles at Defence and the Ministry of Justice. He was the Chief of Staff at MFAT and principal adviser to the Chief Executive in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. Most recently Mr Burnett was the Consul-General to Honolulu and Ambassador to Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of the Marshall Islands.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020

For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>



ALSO:


 
 


Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Quarantine Free Travel With Australia Suspended

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand is being suspended as the Covid situation there worsens, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 