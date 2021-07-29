It's Not A Vaccine Roll Out, It's A Vaccine Stroll Out

“The total lack of preparation for Medsafe’s approval of the AstraZenica vaccine is another example of a Government that is always reactive, never proactive in relation to COVID,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The approval was easy to anticipate, in fact it was late compared with the rest of the world.

“A proactive Government would be ready do order, distribute, and use, or not. This Government is not prepared, it's not a vaccine roll out, it's a vaccine stroll out.

“With Medsafe now approving two additional vaccines for New Zealanders, we deserve to know that the plan is.

“Janssen was approved more than three weeks ago and now AstraZeneca also has also been approved. The Government needs to be transparent about its plans for using the vaccines.

“How many more weeks will we have to wait to find out? Are negotiations underway? Is the plan to stick with only Pfizer? Whatever the plan is, we deserve to know.

“Jacinda Ardern and her Government needs to start treating New Zealanders like adults and be open and transparent with us about what’s happening.

“We’ve gone from the front of the queue to bottom of the OECD. Every day we’re not vaccinated poses a risk. You only have to look at Australia to see how quickly things can spiral out of control.

“The sooner we’re vaccinated, the lower the risk.

“The cost of being a sitting duck, praying for luck and walled off from the rest of the world is too high. We need to safely reconnect, and that means getting vaccinated, and fast.

“The Government has a duty to get New Zealanders vaccinated as fast as possible and be honest with us about the plan.”

