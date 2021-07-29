Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

It's Not A Vaccine Roll Out, It's A Vaccine Stroll Out

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The total lack of preparation for Medsafe’s approval of the AstraZenica vaccine is another example of a Government that is always reactive, never proactive in relation to COVID,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The approval was easy to anticipate, in fact it was late compared with the rest of the world.

“A proactive Government would be ready do order, distribute, and use, or not. This Government is not prepared, it's not a vaccine roll out, it's a vaccine stroll out.

“With Medsafe now approving two additional vaccines for New Zealanders, we deserve to know that the plan is.

“Janssen was approved more than three weeks ago and now AstraZeneca also has also been approved. The Government needs to be transparent about its plans for using the vaccines.

“How many more weeks will we have to wait to find out? Are negotiations underway? Is the plan to stick with only Pfizer? Whatever the plan is, we deserve to know.

“Jacinda Ardern and her Government needs to start treating New Zealanders like adults and be open and transparent with us about what’s happening.

“We’ve gone from the front of the queue to bottom of the OECD. Every day we’re not vaccinated poses a risk. You only have to look at Australia to see how quickly things can spiral out of control.

“The sooner we’re vaccinated, the lower the risk.

“The cost of being a sitting duck, praying for luck and walled off from the rest of the world is too high. We need to safely reconnect, and that means getting vaccinated, and fast.

“The Government has a duty to get New Zealanders vaccinated as fast as possible and be honest with us about the plan.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020

For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>



ALSO:


 
 


Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 