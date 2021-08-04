Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Has No Intention To Meet End Of Year Vaccine Target

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 9:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Newly-released DHB plans show the Labour Government is planning to break its promise that everyone eligible in New Zealand will be offered a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year, National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“Last night, the Ministry of Health quietly uploaded to its website some of the District Health Boards’ plans for the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out created in March and April 2021.

“The plans are totally inconsistent with the Prime Minister’s oft-repeated promise that everyone in New Zealand will be offered a vaccine by the end of the year.

“The Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs combined plan shows that for Group Four, vaccinations will still be occurring in late February 2022.

“In Hawke’s Bay, one of the plan’s objectives is for only 80 per cent of the population to have received two doses by the end of the year.

“Labour is planning to fail, signing off DHB plans that don’t ensure everyone eligible gets a vaccine in the stated timeframe. This is particularly concerning given the most recent Budget is predicated on a vaccinated population by the end of the year.

“It should also worry the Government that around half of the country’s DHBs didn’t bother to submit written plans at all, just numbers, to the Ministry. It is clear some DHB’s ‘plans’ are nothing more than a few pages hastily thrown together.

“Ministers should be demanding comprehensive, well designed plans that ensure everyone in each area can access a vaccine by the end of the year. All DHBs should be expected to submit plans ASAP and release those plans to the public.

“It beggars belief that these plans were not even asked for and produced until March/April 2021. Labour signed vaccine purchase agreements in October 2020 but seems to have done little planning about how the roll-out would work until mid this year.

“It’s unsurprising the Auditor-General was so critical of the vaccine roll-out a couple of months ago. The vaccine roll-out is critical for New Zealand and the Government has proven again and again it simply isn’t up for the job.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Populism’s Changing Of The Guard, Plus A Soul Music Playlist

The weekend’s Newshub/Reid Research poll results - Act up to 11.1%, National up 1% but still sitting at only 28.7%, Labour down to 43%, the Greens up to 8.5% - shows that the combined centre right vote is still languishing nearly 12 points behind the combined centre-left vote, 45 months after the last centre-right government was voted out... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 