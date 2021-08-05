ACT Absolutely Positively Supports Progress Wellington
Thursday, 5 August 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The depth of feeling from Wellington businesses
couldn’t be clearer, it’s time for Let’s Get
Wellington Moving to start listening,” says ACT’s
transport spokesperson Simon Court.
“The full page
advertisement in the Dominion Post from the newly formed
Progress Wellington reflects the feelings of everyone I’ve
spoken to in the capital.
“At the moment Let’s Get
Wellington Moving does the exact opposite to what it says on
the tin.
“LGWM’s website says “Let’s Get
Wellington Moving is working with the people of Wellington
to develop a transport system that supports your aspirations
for how the city looks, feels, and functions. The programme
partners want to support Wellington’s growth while making
it safer and easier for you to get
around.”
“It’s time for it to reflect on its
mission statement.
“ACT absolutely positively
supports Progress Wellington. It’s time to actually get
Wellington
moving.”
