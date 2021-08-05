The ‘Tulī Takes Flight’ Scholarships Announced

The Associate Minister of Education, Aupito William Sio, has today announced the establishment of the ‘Tulī Takes Flight’ scholarships as part of the goodwill gesture of reconciliation to accompany the Government’s apology to Pacific families and communities impacted by the Dawn Raids.

“Education is the key to unlocking success, opportunity, and fulfilment for our Pacific communities. These scholarships acknowledge the importance of education for Pacific families and highlight the need to support and grow Pacific education capacity and capability.

“The scholarships will be offered to New Zealand citizens of indigenous Pacific heritage,“ said Aupito William Sio.

Every year, up to 12 scholarships, valued between $10,000 and $30,000, will be made available. To mark the inaugural year, there will be a total of 30 scholarships for study commencing in 2022. The first round of applications opens in September 2021. The scholarships will be awarded for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years.

The scholarships, worth $2.1 million, are funded by the Ministry of Education and will be administered by the Pacific Education Foundation. Further information is available on the Ministry of Education website. https://www.education.govt.nz/further-education/information-for-tertiary-students/scholarships/tuli

Study or training can include vocational and academic courses at Levels 4 to 10 on the New Zealand Qualifications Framework: certificates or diplomas, degree-level study and post-graduate study.

“I strongly encourage Pacific people aged 18 years and over to apply for the scholarships to support them to achieve their education aspirations. These scholarships will act as an inspirational and cautionary reminder of a dark episode in Aotearoa’s past,” said Aupito William Sio.

