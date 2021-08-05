Govt Congratulates Lisa Carrington On Becoming NZ’s Most Decorated Olympian

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister for Sport and Recreation

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has today congratulated New Zealand Olympic kayaker Lisa Carrington on her exceptional performance at the Tokyo Olympics which has led to her becoming the most decorated New Zealand Olympian.

“Lisa is a phenomenal athlete. To win the K1 200m three Olympics in a row, and to add both the K2 500 gold with Caitlyn Regal earlier this week and the K1 500 gold today is an exceptional effort. She is tough, resilient and remarkable, and deservedly the most decorated New Zealand Olympian,” Grant Robertson said.

Lisa Carrington is the first New Zealand woman to win three Olympic medals in a single Olympics and now holds an incredible six Olympic medals across three Olympic games. She is also one of only two New Zealanders, along with rower Hamish Bond, to win golds in three consecutive Olympics – and the only one to win it in the same event.

“Not only is she a remarkable athlete, but she’s also a well-rounded, humble and kind person. She is rightly celebrated for her discipline and work ethic, as well as her integrity and showing her appreciation for the people who have helped her along the way. New Zealand is so very proud of her achievements.”

Grant Robertson has also congratulated the New Zealand Olympic Team for their outstanding performance in these Olympics. With a total of 17 medals so far, including a record number of seven Gold medals, they are on the road to a possible record medal haul.

“This is our biggest ever Olympic team, and every single one of them has done us proud. Given the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead-up to these Games has been incredibly challenging for all the athletes involved. People talk a lot about the importance of resilience in high performance sport, and this team have all shown they have that in spades.

“This has been a truly remarkable Olympics for New Zealand. To deliver a performance of this scale takes a great team of people and I would like to congratulate our athletes who have inspired the nation by what they have achieved. We may not have the same resources as many of our international competitors, but these athletes have well and truly made their mark on the world,” Grant Robertson said.

© Scoop Media

