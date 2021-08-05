Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Blocks Opportunity For He Puapua Writers

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 5:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Yesterday, Government Labour Party members, the Green Party and the Māori Party voted down my motion in the Māori Affairs Select Committee that the Committee receive a briefing on the He Puapua report from its authors, National’s Treaty Negotiations spokesperson Joseph Mooney says.

“A Declaration Working Group (DWG) was set up by Labour in 2019 and consisted of five non-state representatives and four government officials.

“The DWG delivered the He Puapua report at the end of 2019 to then-Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta and set out a timeline of milestones. Labour spent the next couple of years keeping the document under wraps until they were unable to deny its existence earlier this year.

“The He Puapua report is a matter of significant public interest and has been the subject of much discussion. It is very disappointing that Government members blocked a briefing to Parliament by the authors of the report.

“It is vital, on an issue which has generated a high level of interest, that members of Parliament and the public have an opportunity to hear directly from the authors of the report on their thinking and recommendations.

“The Government promised transparency, and all New Zealanders deserve an opportunity to understand and engage in the key issues proposed in the He Puapua report.

“However, yesterday’s vote unfortunately underlined Labour’s tendency to control the flow of information and attempt to shut down debate on issues of importance to New Zealanders.

“One of the report’s authors, Claire Charters, told media that she wished the report was used as an instrument to have a genuine discussion about what realising our international obligations and what Te Tiriti o Waitangi requires.

“However, the Government only appears to believe that free speech and the open discussion of ideas should apply to things they agree with, or when they can control the political agenda.

“It is unclear whether their vote to stop the He Puapua authors from talking to the Māori Affairs Select Committee was because they disagree with the report, or because they couldn’t control the political narrative.

“Either way, it is a very disappointing that they stopped the authors of He Puapua from talking to members of Parliament and the people of New Zealand on a matter of great national interest to everyone.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 