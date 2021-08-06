Parliament

Government Needs To Clear Up Energy Uncertainty

Friday, 6 August 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

News that Refining New Zealand shareholders have voted to shift Marsden Point to an import only terminal adds further uncertainty to New Zealand’s energy future, National’s Energy and Resources spokesperson Barbara Kuriger says.

“In four short years, Labour has upended New Zealand’s energy security and created an avalanche of uncertainty.

“From a rushed oil and gas ban to the proposal for a pumped hydro scheme, Labour is undermining investment and creating uncertainty.

“With the rise of wholesale electricity prices all across New Zealand we see industry, big and small, shutting up shop – Methanex Waitara Valley, Kawerau timber mill, Whangarei timber mill.

“High wholesale electricity prices resulting from reduced gas supplies, both now and into the future, is no doubt also part of the decision today.

“300 Northland families will sadly bear the brunt of Labour’s poor policies as jobs are lost.

“The Minister has received conflicting advice on if today’s decision will mean New Zealand is at risk of a fuel shortage in the event of future global disruptions.

“If I was a Minister, and I got two completely conflicting reports, I'd be asking where the truth was. I suspect the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

“Part of the problem is that advice has been made more difficult due to the poor quality of government data.

“Minister Woods needs to urgently improve her Ministry’s data capture and confirm what today’s decision will mean for New Zealand’s future energy security.”

Gordon Campbell: On Whether We're Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

