New Honours For Governor-General Designate

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

MP for Mt Albert

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced that The Queen has approved the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General Designate, as an Additional Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit and as an Additional Companion of the Queen’s Service Order.

“These appointments are an important formal step in the process of Dame Cindy’s becoming the next Governor-General,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“As I said when I welcomed her appointment, we are privileged to have someone of Dame Cindy’s mana and standing accept the role. I know she will bring her considerable experience and passion to the role for all New Zealanders,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Dame Cindy Kiro was announced as Governor-General Designate on 24 May 2021, and will be sworn in as Governor-General on 21 October.

