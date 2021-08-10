Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Guns Buyback 2.0 Spends More On Admin Than Buying Back Guns

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government’s second firearms buyback has been confirmed as nothing more than a marketing exercise, with more money spent on administrating the buyback than on actually buying back guns, says National’s Police spokesperson Simeon Brown.

“Figures released by Police show that only $6.2m of the $15.5m allocated to this scheme was actually spent, with only $2.4m of that actually being spent on buying back firearms, meaning $3.8m was spent administering the scheme.

“Not only was more money spent administering the scheme than actually buying back guns but Police confirmed back in April that they didn’t even have up-to-date estimates of how many now prohibited firearms or parts Police were seeking to buy back.

“Rather than focusing on law-abiding New Zealanders, the Government needs to deliver on its promise of introducing Firearm Prohibition Order legislation to take guns off gangs.

“The Government promised on May 11 this year that they would be introducing this legislation to the house, but so far all we have had is an announcement, with no delivery.

“While the Government dithers, gangs continue to perpetrate firearms violence on our streets, making us less safe and putting our frontline Police officers in danger.

“Instead of wasting time redrafting legislation to introduce Firearm Prohibition Order legislation, the Government could pick up my Bill, which has been through a select committee process and is ready to be implemented.

“The Government should be tackling the real problems of unlawful possession and firearms use, rather than spending millions of dollars more on a marketing exercise.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 



Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

National Party Board: Goodfellow Re-elected As President, National Welcomes New Board Members
The National Party is pleased to announce our members have elected Jannita Pilisi, David Ryan, Stefan Sunde and Sylvia Wood to the Board of the National Party, joining Peter Goodfellow, Rachel Bird, Matt Doocey and Hon Judith Collins in the Party’s leadership... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 