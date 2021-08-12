Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Give Us A Clue: COVID Edition

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 8:52 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Today’s big announcement will feel like Give Us A Clue: COVID Edition,” predicts ACT Leader David Seymour.

“After the highly disappointing Skegg report that was really just three letters, the Government needs to give us a clue on the big questions about our COVID future.

“The Skegg letters told us nothing that was not in ACT’s COVID 2.0 report. We just released it six months earlier. It told us that vaccination is important, but even then new variants could be vaccine busters. Anyone with a subscription to The Economist would know much more than the Skegg letters revealed.

“Today, the Ardern Government will do what it does best, an announcement, with a cast of characters over a livestream.

  • Will this ‘show’ release any new data, reports or plans to the public, and will it outline the steps of a staged reopening?
  • Will the Government present different scenarios depending on how many people take up the vaccine and how effective it is
  • Will the Government give tangible and timely plans to expand MIQ space, to alleviate what is a humanitarian and economic crisis?
  • Will the Government give tangible and timely plans to reduce MIQ requirements for some travellers?
  • Will the Government give tangible and timely plans to incorporate new technologies such as rapid antigen testing into its response?
  • Will the Government give tangible and timely plans to accelerate the vaccine roll-out, with new vaccine types to diversify supply, or new distribution channels?
  • Will the Government answer the major strategic question of whether it will begin reopening the border even if it does not reach ‘herd immunity?’

“ACT predicts that the production values of this morning’s show will be outstanding, but New Zealanders will emerge with no more tangible information about what the Government’s plans are to deal with COVID, because they don’t know themselves.

“What the Government should have done is formed a multi-disciplinary team that works across government and private sector lines to come up with scenarios and options for responding to COVID over the next year. It should release all the advice publicly as a matter of course.

“That would be a response worthy of New Zealand. Unfortunately we are 18 months into a crisis and the Government’s basic response is unchanged.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 