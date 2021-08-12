Parliament

Labour Isn’t Taking Cancer Seriously

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 11:50 am
By removing targets to diagnose and treat cancer Labour is taking its eye off a very deadly ball, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Rei says.

“The last National Government made smart use of DHB performance data and introduced targets for key public health outcomes to make sure accountability was embedded right across our health system.

“We set targets for cancer sufferers to see a specialist and to be treated. This is because Kiwis with cancer have a better chance of survival if the disease is picked up earlier and treated quickly.

“Health Minister Andrew Little has admitted none of his newly announced health indicators measure cancer. Even worse, he couldn’t answer how many of the 30,000 New Zealanders waiting longer than the four month minimum for treatment in hospital had a primary diagnosis of cancer.

“One of Labour’s first moves after taking office was to cancel the National Health Targets, and unsurprisingly four years later every single one of these critical public health measures have got worse.

“National has no confidence that the Government will be able to turn our health system around if it doesn’t introduce ambitious targets and hold DHBs accountable.

“Targets save lives. By failing to measure the performance of DHBs in diagnosing and treating cancer patients, there will be New Zealanders waiting too long and we will see lives needlessly lost as a result.”

Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


