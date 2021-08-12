Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT’s Plan To Reconnect Faster, Safer

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 12:39 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government’s announcement about New Zealand’s post-COVID future is a step in the right direction, but New Zealanders will be asking why it has taken so long,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“It has taken a series of damaging polls to spur the Government into action.

“The Government’s announcement that low-risk travellers might be able to enter the country without MIQ sometime in 2022 will sound like a distant dream for separated families and struggling businesses.

“ACT’s plan released in March would be safer and could be put in place faster.

“Our plan would allow low-risk travellers to go into private MIQ now but with the following safety features:

  • All people physically on site would have to be vaccinated, including workers and guests alike
  • Travellers would have to be from low-risk countries
  • A cohort model would mean a hotel could take new travellers for only three days, then be sealed until all are released. This way if an outbreak does occur, nobody who has left recently needs to be traced
  • Guests and workers would have mandatory PCR saliva tests every two days
  • Participating hotels must be licenced, and risk losing their licence for any breaches of the rules.

“Our approach strikes a better balance in supporting key sectors and preparing for a wider opening up, while being smarter about the risks posed by Delta.

“The Government also announced it may trial self-isolation for medium-risk travellers.

“ACT’s private MIQ is a better interim step but if the Government is serious about self-isolation, it needs to read COVID 2.0 and get to work on developing technology along the lines of Taiwan's digital fence system to ensure self-isolation is safe.

“We now need to see a clear timeline and milestones from the Government so we can know when these steps have been achieved.

“We are 18 months into a crisis and the Government’s basic response has remained unchanged.

“The real problem is that the disastrous vaccine procurement and roll-out means we all have to hurry up and wait.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 