Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Aucklanders In More Danger Under Labour

Friday, 13 August 2021, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New Police statistics show the Auckland CBD is becoming more dangerous, with a sharp rise in serious assaults and gang violence – while the Government fails to keep up with the challenges frontline Police face, says National Party Police spokesperson Simeon Brown.

“Serious assaults have more than doubled across New Zealand since Labour came to office in 2017 an increase from 10,660 serious assaults to over 22,000. Gang numbers are up more than 50% an increase from 5,343 in October 2017 to 8,061 in June 2021.

“The Government is failing to respond to this increase in violence and crime, leaving our streets less safe.

“Not only has the Government failed to deliver on its promise of 1800 more Police but numbers have actually been falling since March this year, with the six-month closure of the Police College having a big impact on frontline numbers.

“The Government is also refusing to bring back Armed Response Teams, with the Police Minister saying that the ‘communities she represent’ do not want them

“But what about frontline Police who are being assaulted more frequently, and who are facing escalating firearms violence?

“Enough is enough. National will not stand back while crime continues to rise.

“We will bring back Armed Response Teams. We will complete the 1800 new police programme with urgency. We will introduce Firearm Prohibition Order legislation to give Police new tools to crack down on gangs with illegal firearms.

“National’s priority is the safety of all new Zealanders, no matter where they live.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Cave-in To The Business Lobbies

At a time when New South Wales is in crisis over the Delta variant, it seems bizarre that our government is willing to risk heading down the same track. Yesterday though, Labour appeared willing to jeopardise the gains made by the Team of Five Million, by embarking on a “pilot scheme” that will allow hundreds of business executives to go overseas to so-called “medium risk” countries and then self-isolate at home on their return... More>>



 
 

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 