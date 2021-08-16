Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Another nail in the Three Waters coffin

Monday, 16 August 2021, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party


The latest council rejection of the Three Waters Reforms underscores their persistent problems and throws the Government’s plans into serious doubt, National’s Local Government spokesperson Christopher Luxon says.

“Far North District Council is now the second local authority after Whangārei to walk away from the reforms.

“The wheels are falling off the Government’s plans big time – particularly for the northern water entity which has already been halved and now looks set to collapse.

“Mayors of the two remaining councils, Auckland and Kaipara, have both expressed reservations with the reform programme.

“Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith has called the Government’s modelling a farce and shared concerns around debt and governance.

“Meanwhile, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has been adamant for months that the city has major issues with the reforms including accountability to ratepayers and Aucklanders cross-subsidising their neighbours.

“If Auckland is the next council to opt-out, how can the northern entity survive and where does that leave the rest of the reform programme?

“It’s looking more likely by the day that Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s last resort will be making the reforms compulsory and forcing communities to surrender their water assets.

“Mandating the reforms would be a direct attack on council autonomy and local democracy. Change must be led locally – it can’t be dictated by the Beehive.

“The Government’s plans are beset by serious problems, including unclear scale benefits, cross-subsidisation risks and a convoluted governance model that will erode local accountability, influence and control.

“National will continue to oppose the reforms until these issues are addressed.

“Most importantly, we will keep defending the right for councils to make the decisions that are best for their communities. We can’t afford to lose the ‘local’ from local government.

“Communities deserve to be fully consulted with and to have their say.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fall Of Kabul


Like a giant Ponzi scheme, the 20 year experiment in nation-building in Afghanistan has come crashing down, in pieces. Since the US and its allies invaded the country in late 2001, hundreds of thousands of Afghani people have been killed. (The official death toll of 241,000 Afghanis killed in the conflict since 2001 is probably a vast under-statement). Millions of Afghanis have become internal refugees or have fled abroad, and trillions of dollars in resources have been spent... More>>
 

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 