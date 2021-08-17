Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kāinga Ora Chief Exec misled select committee

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Kāinga Ora Chief Executive Andrew McKenzie must explain himself to Parliament in light of a startling admission that he made misleading comments in reply to my questions in a recent Select Committee hearing, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“On the 9th of June during a select committee estimates hearing, I asked Mr McKenzie about concerns that Kāinga Ora has been using the taxpayers cheque book to outbid private sector developers and push-up property prices.

“I raised the specific example of a property Kāinga Ora bid for at 686 Swanson Road, Auckland for which Kāinga Ora had allegedly offered $36 million whereas the nearest under-bidder allegedly made a bid of $26 million.

“Mr McKenzie replied noting that “the winning tenderers were a small amount below us” and “the purchaser purchased it for within $2 million of the amount that we had assessed it, subject to due diligence’.

“Subsequent investigations and parliamentary questions indicated that the property sold for $30 million whereas Kāinga Ora had offered a staggering $38.5 million.

“These figures suggested Mr McKenzie’s statements to the Committee were false and misleading.

“Mr McKenzie has now written to the Social Services Committee to ‘clarify’ his statements acknowledging ‘the final purchase prices was $8.375 million less than the conditional offer that Kāinga Ora made’.

“This is alarming and shows my original concern about Kāinga Ora was well-founded, despite Mr McKenzie’s dismissal. Kāinga Ora offered almost 30 per cent more for this property than the nearest bidder, raising serious concerns about their approach to assessing property value.

“I will be writing to the Select Committee seeking to recall Mr McKenzie for a briefing so he can explain this conduct and address my underlying concern about Kāinga Ora’s cavalier approach to property purchase offers.

“There is a widespread view in the community that Kāinga Ora is routinely overbidding for properties. This revelation about Swanson Road comes on the back on news that Kāinga Ora paid $8.1m for a motel in Rotorua that was valued for significantly less.

“Land prices are skyrocketing in New Zealand stifling housing supply and the Government’s housing arm should not be responsible for driving them up any further.

“Mr McKenzie must explain what appears to be blatantly misleading the Select Committee, and Housing Minister Megan Woods must explain what constraints she will put on Kāinga Ora to stop them driving up the price of housing in New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 