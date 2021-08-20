Office of the Speaker: Sir Michael Cullen

Moe mai rā e te Rangatira

Sir Michael Cullen died last night in Whakatāne. He was 76.

In March 2020, Sir Michael announced that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

A private family funeral service will take place as soon as that can occur.

There will be a public Memorial Service, to be held in Tāneatua, in due course.

Michael Cullen served as deputy prime minister from 2002-2008 under Helen Clark's Labour government and was deputy leader of the New Zealand Labour Party from 1996-2008. He also served as Minister of Finance, Minister of Tertiary Education, and Attorney-General.

Sir Michael retired from Parliament in 2009 and the ensuing years saw him involved in Treaty of Waitangi settlement negotiations for Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāi Tūhoe; and chairing the Earthquake Commission, and the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Boards, among other governance and community roles.

Sir Michael is survived by his wife Anne Collins, their four children (and partners), and eight grandchildren.

