Independent Judiciary Crucial For New Zealand
Sunday, 22 August 2021, 1:10 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Judicial Conduct Commissioner needs to become
involved in a case where the Acting Head of Oranga Tamariki
and two judges became inappropriately involved in a case,”
says ACT’s Children spokesperson Karen
Chhour.
“The Acting Head of Oranga Tamariki – Wira
Gardiner and two senior judges intervened in a case that was
part-way through involving a five-year-old
girl.
“Oranga Tamariki is trying to remove the child
from long-term caregivers it believes can’t meet the
child’s ‘cultural needs’.
“An independent
judiciary is more important than one case. They crossed a
line that should never be crossed and there should be
consequences for this.
“How are we supposed to
maintain separation of politics and the judiciary if this is
allowed to happen. This is how the impression of corruption
starts, we need to have clear separation.
“While the
actions of Mr Gardiner are unacceptable, what’s worse is
the actions of the Chief District Court Judge who should
know better than to intervene.
“ACT is calling on
the Judicial Conduct Commissioner to launch an
investigation.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 20/8: 31 Cases Overall, Wellington Cases
There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31. All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response
Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>