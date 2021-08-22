Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Record Keeping To Become Mandatory For Most Events And Businesses

Sunday, 22 August 2021, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Mandatory record keeping is being introduced for busy places and large gatherings to ensure the Government can contact trace quickly, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

This means those responsible for businesses and events will need to ensure people keep a record when they visit, either by scanning QR codes with the COVID-19 Tracer App or making a manual record.

“It is clear that when people use the app or manually sign in, rather than relying on memory, contact tracing can happen much more quickly,” Chris Hipkins said.

“We know from our own and overseas examples that an outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely difficult to trace and contain without people keeping a good record of where they have been and who they have come into contact with.

“So we are making it mandatory at the sorts of places where people gather consistently and in large numbers to ensure that people scan or sign in. This includes cafes, restaurants, bars, casinos and concerts, aged care, healthcare facilities (excluding patients), barbers, exercise facilities, nightclubs, libraries, courts, local and central government agencies, and social services providers with customer service counters.

“Those places where records are already kept and people are already required to sign in, like gyms and some workplaces, won’t need to adjust what they are already doing.”

Mandatory record keeping is currently required at social gatherings including when visiting a marae, at weddings, funerals, tangihanga and faith-based services at Alert Level 2. It will now be a requirement for those businesses and events that are permitted at any Alert Level.

The obligation will be on the person responsible for the place or gathering to ensure people can scan or sign in. This will become effective seven days after any change in Alert Level settings that might allow more businesses to open or gatherings to go ahead.

“We want to ensure businesses and those who may be organising a gathering or event have time to get this sorted,” Chris Hipkins said.

“I understand this adds an extra responsibility for businesses and hosts, but it is necessary to help New Zealand maintain its COVID-19 elimination strategy and help us return to the freedoms we have enjoyed for the past year which so many other countries have not.

“As we have said with masks and face coverings – encouraging people to wear one whenever they leave home and making it mandatory when visiting a business or service in Alert Level 4 – this will only apply to people over the age of 12. Face coverings, when used in combination with good record keeping, are two strong measures that will help in our defence against COVID-19.”

More information can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/health-and-wellbeing/protect-yourself-and-others-from-covid-19/keep-track-of-where-youve-been/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 20/8: 31 Cases Overall, Wellington Cases


There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31. All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response


Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>



 
 


RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:


They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 