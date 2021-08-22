Personal Responsibility Needed For Scanning
Sunday, 22 August 2021, 3:53 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party is pleased to see mandatory scanning
being put in place by the Government but the onus
shouldn’t be on businesses to enforce it,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“Businesses have been through
enough with multiple lockdowns, as well as a raft of other
costs placed on them by Government – like another public
holiday and a raise in the minimum wage.
“Now they
have been commandeered as law enforcement for a new rule,
under threat of penalties up to $1000, and possibly more
once reviewed.
“Has Government considered the Health
and Safety risks if a staff member asks someone to scan and
they become aggressive? Will business owners, as Persons
Conducting a Business Undertaking, need a plan to meet their
obligations under the Health and Safety at Work
Act?
"Will businesses have to employ more staff to
make sure people are scanning?
“The onus should be
on individuals to follow the rules, and ultimately
Government to enforce them, not businesses who are under
enough pressure already.
“The Government should look
at ways to incentivise people using the app, not recruit
café workers, who are already in short supply, as unwilling
law
enforcement.”
© Scoop Media
