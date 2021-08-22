Parliament

Hey, Big Spender – Spend A Little Time On Priorities

Sunday, 22 August 2021
New Zealand National Party

For several weeks now, National has been highlighting the fact that, according to Budget documents, Finance Minister Grant Robertson has already blown $57 billion of a total $62 billion of funds set aside to deal with the Covid pandemic.

We were highlighting this before the current outbreak of the Delta variant, given the likelihood of an incursion here, because the purpose of the Covid Recovery Fund is to manage the economic response prudently.

Initially, that was the case, with wage subsidies helping businesses get through periods of lockdown.

But the fund set aside for vital spending required to support New Zealand in unprecedented times has rapidly become a slush fund for a hodge-podge of Government projects with little or no link to the Covid response.

If the $57 billion additional spend over the past 18 months had gone toward high-quality infrastructure projects, imagine what we might have achieved. Instead, a significant portion has gone into a range of low-value vanity projects.

The refurbishment of the Christchurch YMCA, at a cost of $$43 million, cannot seriously be justified as Covid recovery expenditure. Nor is the annual $10 million Robertson has allocated from the fund to remove pests and weeds from iconic landscapes.

Perhaps most egregious of all is the $11 million given – later ‘loaned’ – to James Shaw’s ‘green school’ from this borrowed Covid fund.

The more recent decision to announce a salary cap on senior teachers and nurses seems absurd, given the hard work they have vital done on behalf of us all over the past 16 months.

With only $5.1 billion now in the account – equivalent to only three-and-a-half weeks’ worth of national lockdown – there’s precious little left in the kitty.

When asked what he will do when the $5.1 billion is spent, Robertson has said he will simply borrow more.

This profligate attitude highlights two worrying issues.

First, over the past 18 months our debt has already doubled from $60 million to just under $120 billion. In essence, we have already significantly mortgaged the country.

More troubling is that the country’s debt is forecast (as per the Budget) to increase by another $60 billion over the next three years to $185 billion. This continued increase in debt is due in part to Robertson thinking it is acceptable to continue to run losses – deficits – in each of the next four years, totalling $36 billion.

When questioned about this previously, the Minister’s response was that New Zealand would still be modestly indebted.

At close to 50% of debt to GDP, this fails to take into account that New Zealand is a small trading nation highly susceptible to international headwinds. We are also very vulnerable to seismic and other climatic risks.

The most important thing right now, however, is keeping New Zealanders safe. From an economic perspective, that requires judicious decision-making.

That means spending wisely and investing for our future, not doing ‘nice to have’ projects that offer little tangible value to New Zealanders and New Zealand.

Covid-19, 20/8: 31 Cases Overall, Wellington Cases


There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31. All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response


Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>



 
 


RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

