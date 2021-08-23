Bring Back Democracy
Monday, 23 August 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Other than the Alert Levels, the Prime Minister has
another important decision to make today, will she allow
democracy to continue? Asks ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“In these extraordinary times, we need to
ensure democracy continues and that the Government is held
to account.
“While the Government was elected by
majority, the people who voted for other parties still
deserve to be represented.
“In an ideal world, ACT
would like to see Parliament go ahead, in addition to the
Epidemic Response Committee (ERC).
“As long as we
are in the midst of a global pandemic, there should be an
ERC.
“We understand both of these might not be
possible at the moment, but it’s essential we have one or
the other.
“If the AM Show and Seven Sharp can go
ahead while socially distancing, there’s no reason our
democratically elected Parliament can’t.
“If
Jacinda Ardern decides against that, the question will be
whether this is about safety, or avoiding
scrutiny.
“If she decides against it, we must resume
the ERC.
“ACT
is today launching a petition to Bring Back
Democracy.
“Our bottom line is democratic
accountability. The people elected a Parliament, and they
all deserve their voices heard, not just those who voted for
the current Government chooses to listen
to.”
© Scoop Media
