Bring Back Democracy

“Other than the Alert Levels, the Prime Minister has another important decision to make today, will she allow democracy to continue? Asks ACT Leader David Seymour.

“In these extraordinary times, we need to ensure democracy continues and that the Government is held to account.

“While the Government was elected by majority, the people who voted for other parties still deserve to be represented.

“In an ideal world, ACT would like to see Parliament go ahead, in addition to the Epidemic Response Committee (ERC).

“As long as we are in the midst of a global pandemic, there should be an ERC.

“We understand both of these might not be possible at the moment, but it’s essential we have one or the other.

“If the AM Show and Seven Sharp can go ahead while socially distancing, there’s no reason our democratically elected Parliament can’t.

“If Jacinda Ardern decides against that, the question will be whether this is about safety, or avoiding scrutiny.

“If she decides against it, we must resume the ERC.

“ACT is today launching a petition to Bring Back Democracy.

“Our bottom line is democratic accountability. The people elected a Parliament, and they all deserve their voices heard, not just those who voted for the current Government chooses to listen to.”

