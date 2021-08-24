Minister won’t say how much more taxpayers will be up for
Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Finance Minister Grant Robertson won’t say how much extra
taxpayers will have to foot to pay for the current lockdown,
says National’s Finance spokesperson Michael
Woodhouse.
Appearing before the Finance and Expenditure
Select Committee today, the Minister refused to say whether
the Covid Response and Recovery Fund had sufficient
available funds to pay for the latest lockdown, despite
having burned through up to $55 billion of the $62 billion
allocated so far, much of it on non-Covid
spending.
“Despite this, Mr Robertson did concede he has
had discussions with Treasury officials about asking
Parliament for further funds but would not commit to an
amount required.
“I’m confident the latest lockdown
will require the Government to seek further funds and I am
calling on the Minister to be upfront with taxpayers about
how much that will be.
“The Minister also refused to
concede that the Covid Fund had been used inappropriately,
despite initiatives such as funding for libraries, animal
wellbeing, and funds for Radio New Zealand and Jobs for
Nature coming from the Covid Response Fund.
“National
believes the Covid fund should be used only for matters
directly related to Covid and the country’s response,
including wage subsidies and extra health resources for
testing and vaccines, rather than being used as cover for
the Government’s pet
projects.”
