Education and Workforce Committee a farce
Thursday, 26 August 2021, 9:49 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Today’s Education and Workforce Committee was a perfect
example of why we need the Epidemic Response Committee
back,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Opposition MPs were repeatedly shut down by Labour
Party Chair Marja Lubeck, while Workplace Relations Minister
Michael Wood was able to repeatedly attack the Opposition
without any effort to stop him.
“ACT MP Chris
Baillie tried to ask about the impact the lockdown was
having on small businesses, but his question was ruled out
of order before he was even able to finish asking it.
“When another Opposition MP was asking a series of
good questions about employers requiring workers to be
vaccinated, he was interrupted by the Chair to give a patsy
question to a backbench Labour MP.
“This is not
what democracy should look like, especially in midst of a
lockdown that impacts every single New Zealander.
“The Opposition has an important role to play.
That’s why ACT has launched a petition to Bring Back
Democracy.
“Jacinda Ardern told us that Select
Committees were a good enough alternative, the Education and
Workforce Committee has proved that is not the
case.”
