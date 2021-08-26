Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Answers needed on vaccine supply

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 2:28 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party has today welcomed news that the Government is now wastewater testing in 95 locations, up from 26 at the start of the outbreak.

It has softened on saliva testing, and even said it was open to home test kits, a technology it has so far banned citizens from importing,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT has been calling for all of these things, the issue is why they were not in place before the lockdown occurred?

“Ardern today talked about “changing up our strategy” and a “collective goal to move away [from lockdowns].” She knows that country cannot afford to keep locking down.

“The only thing left is to set a clear target for vaccination and get it done. Unfortunately, the Government is not being clear on what its target is, perhaps because it is in danger of running out of vaccine during September.

“On publicly available data, the Government will run out of vaccine doses on September 10. That’s based on 87,000 doses per day, and Chris Hipkins announcements that the Government had a total of 750,000 doses on August 22 and expects deliveries of 380,000 per week, it will run out altogether on September 10 if there are no more doses.

“Of course, in practice many specific vaccine centres will run out of stock long before then. We are hearing multiple reports from pharmacies where vaccine supply is rationed. If the Government does not increase the rate of delivery it will run out of doses, to do 87,000 every day it requires 610,000 doses per week, not 380,000.

"It's as though the Government had never heard of Delta until last week, now they're scrambling they need to explain what the pathway to elimination without lockdowns really is, the picture remains very murky."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 26/8: 277 Overall Cases


There are 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 277. One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as not a case after being confirmed as a false positive. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 263 and in Wellington it is 14. The two new Wellington cases are household contacts of a current case and were in isolation during their infectious period... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist


Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>



 
 


Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 