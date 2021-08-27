Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
Friday, 27 August 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our
Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror
attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of
the Opposition Judith Colllins.
“The Defence Force has
ended efforts to evacuate New Zealanders and their families
from Afghanistan but there are still Afghanis who assisted
our personnel who remain in the country.
“The situation
in Afghanistan is worsening by the hour and our hearts go
out to all those in the country, and United States forces,
who have been caught up in this latest disgraceful and
cowardly attack.
“We support the decision to end New
Zealand’s current operation to evacuate New Zealanders and
their families, as well Afghanis employed by the Defence
Force, given the very clear danger.
“But an unknown
number of our Afghani allies – and possibly New Zealand
citizens – have been left behind. Many of these Afghani
allies stranded in the country are still awaiting visas to
enter New Zealand.
“It is imperative that these visas
are processed as the highest priority and the Defence Force
develops a plan to get those in danger home to New Zealand
as quickly and safely as
possible.”
