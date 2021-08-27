Māori Affairs Committee meeting with Ministers
Friday, 27 August 2021, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee
Māori Affairs Committee meeting with Minister
for Māori Development, Minister for Whānau Ora/Associate
Minister of Health (Māori Health), and Minister for Māori
Crown Relations – 1 September 2021
The
Māori Affairs Committee has invited the following ministers
for a discussion about the Government’s response in
regards to this most recent COVID-19 outbreak and their
ministerial responsibilities in that regard:
·
Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson
·
Minister for Whānau Ora / Associate Minister of Health
(Māori Health), Hon Peeni Henare
· Minister for
Māori Crown Relations, Hon Kelvin Davis
The
discussion will have a particular focus on how the
Government will support Māori in their respective
Ministerial portfolios through the escalation to Alert Level
4, and the implications of being in Alert Level 4.
The
committee will be hearing from the Ministers on Wednesday, 1
September between 9.00am and 1.00pm. You
can follow our live-stream on our Facebook
page.
