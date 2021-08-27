Māori Affairs Committee meeting with Ministers

Māori Affairs Committee meeting with Minister for Māori Development, Minister for Whānau Ora/Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health), and Minister for Māori Crown Relations – 1 September 2021

The Māori Affairs Committee has invited the following ministers for a discussion about the Government’s response in regards to this most recent COVID-19 outbreak and their ministerial responsibilities in that regard:

· Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson

· Minister for Whānau Ora / Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health), Hon Peeni Henare

· Minister for Māori Crown Relations, Hon Kelvin Davis

The discussion will have a particular focus on how the Government will support Māori in their respective Ministerial portfolios through the escalation to Alert Level 4, and the implications of being in Alert Level 4.

The committee will be hearing from the Ministers on Wednesday, 1 September between 9.00am and 1.00pm. You can follow our live-stream on our Facebook page.



© Scoop Media

