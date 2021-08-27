Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour must stop anti-democratic tactics

Friday, 27 August 2021, 12:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The lengths Labour will go to in order to avoid scrutiny and accountability are quite extraordinary. The National Party will not stand for any more of their antics; the Epidemic Response Committee must be reinstated as soon as possible, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

“When Prime Minister Ardern unilaterally suspended Parliament, she assured the New Zealand public this wasn’t a big deal because Select Committees would function as forums for scrutiny. Anyone who has witnessed the farce that is Select Committees under this majority Labour Government knew that was utter nonsense.

“Most Select Committees are chaired by Labour MPs who since the last election have frustrated attempts by all other parties to call ministers and officials to appear before them and have blocked attempts to ask meaningful questions of them when they do.

“This week we have seen new levels of cynical politics from Labour and it needs to be called out. From the Labour MPs in the Māori Affairs Select Committee voting down National’s motion to have Minister Hipkins front on low vaccination rates for Māori to Dr Liz Craig in Health Committee trying to dictate what aspects of Covid-19 could be discussed.

“Not only was Jacinda Ardern never going to front at any Select Committee to answer questions, trying to get some of her ministers to front was like pulling teeth. Even in Environment Select Committee Labour blocked National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson’s motion for the Environment and Conservation ministers to appear.

“The degree to which Ardern has been allowed to control and restrict channels through which she might be made accountable is incredibly concerning.

“The role of Opposition in our Westminster parliamentary system is vital to a properly functioning democracy. Our system is adversarial not simply because the Opposition want to win the next election, but because of the serious part we must play in scrutinising the Government and having them justify their actions to the New Zealand public.

“Jacinda Ardern is actively disrupting the Opposition from being able to fulfil our democratic function.

“We are in a time of crisis and New Zealand needs to be able to hold its Government to account. It is National’s job as Opposition to do so. It is time Jacinda Ardern leads by example and stops the anti-democratic tactics.

“The Epidemic Response Committee must be reinstated with urgency under the same operating terms as last time. The ERC is an Opposition led committee; that is why Jacinda Ardern doesn’t want it set back up and that is precisely why New Zealanders should demand it.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 26/8: 277 Overall Cases


There are 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 277. One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as not a case after being confirmed as a false positive. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 263 and in Wellington it is 14. The two new Wellington cases are household contacts of a current case and were in isolation during their infectious period... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic


Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>



 
 


Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 