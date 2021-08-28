New National Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election.

Michael Woodhouse replaces Chris Bishop as Shadow Leader of the House to enable Mr Bishop to focus solely on his critical role as National’s Spokesperson for the Covid-19 Response. Simeon Brown becomes Deputy Shadow Leader of the House.

David Bennett takes on the important Transport portfolio, with the Agriculture portfolio going to Barbara Kuriger.

Louise Upston will be spokesperson for Regional Economic Development, with her Land Information New Zealand portfolio going to Christopher Luxon. Mr Luxon also picks up Research, Science and Manufacturing, in addition to his Local Government and Associate Transport roles.

Nicola Grigg and Simon O’Connor, who have been acting spokespeople in the Trade and Export Growth and Internal Affairs portfolios respectively, have been appointed permanent spokespersons in those portfolios.

Harete Hipango is spokesperson for Children/Oranga Tamariki, Whānau Ora, Māori Development and Māori Tourism.

“This week, I’ve met with members of caucus via Zoom to discuss with them how they can best contribute to the National Party team,” says Ms Collins.

“I’m confident this refreshed team will do an outstanding job of holding the Government to account and demonstrating our vision for a better New Zealand.”

