As goes the South Island, so goes New Zealand

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 2:52 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The South Island has been completely let down by slow contact tracing efforts, leaving it locked down for far longer than it needed to be,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“There were 518 contacts in the entire South Island and we’re still waiting on tests to be returned. While a handful of tests are yet to come back, more than a million lives have been put on hold.

“Jacinda Ardern casually referred to Level 3 as the “wait and see level.” Wait and see means businesses are losing revenue, kids are not being educated and medical procedures are delayed.

“The Government has had 18-months to improve its contact tracing and yet it’s been recruiting tracers over lockdown and failing to use Bluetooth tracing.

“The Government has failed to trace and test 518 contacts in 15 days. That tells us that the Government’s overall strategy can only be sustained with long lockdowns, it has fearsome implications for our country’s future.

“How long will it take to ensure cases are found and isolated in Auckland, which actually has cases, if this is what it’s taken in the South Island that’s had no cases?

“The Mainland has a right to feel let down. The Government needs to give assurances that its procedures will be better if there’s another Delta outbreak.

“There should be no need for South Islanders to wait another five days to find out if they can leave the highly restrictive Level 3.”

Covid-19, 1/9: 632 Overall Cases


As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility


Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

