As goes the South Island, so goes New Zealand
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 2:52 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The South Island has been completely let down by slow
contact tracing efforts, leaving it locked down for far
longer than it needed to be,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“There were 518 contacts in the entire South
Island and we’re still waiting on tests to be returned.
While a handful of tests are yet to come back, more than a
million lives have been put on hold.
“Jacinda Ardern
casually referred to Level 3 as the “wait and see
level.” Wait and see means businesses are losing revenue,
kids are not being educated and medical procedures are
delayed.
“The Government has had 18-months to improve
its contact tracing and yet it’s been recruiting tracers
over lockdown and failing to use Bluetooth tracing.
“The
Government has failed to trace and test 518 contacts in 15
days. That tells us that the Government’s overall strategy
can only be sustained with long lockdowns, it has fearsome
implications for our country’s future.
“How long will
it take to ensure cases are found and isolated in Auckland,
which actually has cases, if this is what it’s taken in
the South Island that’s had no cases?
“The Mainland
has a right to feel let down. The Government needs to give
assurances that its procedures will be better if there’s
another Delta outbreak.
“There should be no need for
South Islanders to wait another five days to find out if
they can leave the highly restrictive Level
3.”
