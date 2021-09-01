New Māori COVID-19 Communication portal

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has today announced a new approach to the Government’s Māori communications response to COVID-19.

“We’ve done some good work so far. But there is so much happening that we have to bring all that information under one umbrella. So that’s why we are launching a new Māori Communication Portal on our Te Puni Kōkiri website,” Willie Jackson said.

While, the COVID-19.govt.nz website will remain the main source of trusted Covid-19 information for all New Zealanders, the tpk.govt.nz webpage will become another source of Covid information that will be the go-to-website for Te Ao Māori.

The portal includes linking through to important information on the Karawhiua Māori vaccination campaign led by TPK co-delivered by Te Hiringa Hauora (Health Promotion Agency) and supported by the Ministry of Health and the Unite Against COVID-19 teams.

“Basically, anything and everything that Māori need will be on our website from; where you can get vaccinated and tested, to where you can get Whānau Ora or a wage subsidy, we will try to have all the relevant information that our whānau might need.”

Willie Jackson said he was pleased the Māori vaccination rates were picking up but there was still more to do to ensure whānau were vaccinated and this new communications portal will help in accessing and supporting whanau.

© Scoop Media

