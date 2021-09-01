New Māori COVID-19 Communication portal
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has today
announced a new approach to the Government’s Māori
communications response to COVID-19.
“We’ve done
some good work so far. But there is so much happening that
we have to bring all that information under one umbrella. So
that’s why we are launching a new Māori Communication
Portal on our Te Puni Kōkiri website,” Willie Jackson
said.
While, the COVID-19.govt.nz website
will remain the main source of trusted Covid-19 information
for all New Zealanders, the tpk.govt.nz
webpage will become another source of Covid information that
will be the go-to-website for Te Ao Māori.
The portal
includes linking through to important information on the
Karawhiua Māori vaccination campaign led by TPK
co-delivered by Te Hiringa Hauora (Health Promotion Agency)
and supported by the Ministry of Health and the Unite
Against COVID-19 teams.
“Basically, anything and
everything that Māori need will be on our website from;
where you can get vaccinated and tested, to where you can
get Whānau Ora or a wage subsidy, we will try to have all
the relevant information that our whānau might
need.”
Willie Jackson said he was pleased the Māori
vaccination rates were picking up but there was still more
to do to ensure whānau were vaccinated and this new
communications portal will help in accessing and supporting
whanau.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 1/9: 632 Overall Cases
As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility
Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>