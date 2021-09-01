Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Rejected Key Way To Boost Vaccination Among Māori And Pasifika

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Revelations the Government rejected advice to fund Whānau Ora to have a strategic role in the vaccination rollout demonstrates the Government is failing to utilise all levers to increase vaccination among Māori and Pasifika, says National’s Whānau Ora spokesperson Harete Hipango and Social Investment spokesperson Louise Upston.

In March this year, the Government was advised that ‘Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies are well positioned to support the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations.’

However, the Government refused to directly fund commissioning agencies to have a strategic role in the vaccination programme.

“Te Puni Kokiri advised the Government that commissioning agencies’ involvement could improve outreach to Māori and Pasifika communities, facilitate access to the vaccine and were well placed to provide wrap around support before, during and after vaccination”, says Upston.

“Ministers have talked a big game about backing Whānau Ora,” says Hipango.

“However, this demonstrates the Government has failed to back them in taking a leadership role to support uptake of the vaccine despite officials advocating for their involvement.

“Right back when Covid first hit New Zealand, it was well known Māori and Pasifika were acutely vulnerable. Given the relationships Whānau Ora has developed with Māori and Pasifika communities, it is baffling the Government did not have them at the top table on vaccine strategy.”

Upston says many of the issues reported by Pasifika communities following the Delta outbreak, such as language barriers, were identified by officials back in March this year.

“The reason many providers are feeling like the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff is because the Government thought it knew best and ignored the expertise of the commissioning agencies and community organisations.

“Given one of the three Whānau Commissioning agencies is Pasifika Futures, one wonders why only the Labour Māori caucus, and not the Pasifika caucus, were to be consulted on this decision, according to officials.

“Whether it’s the failure to utilise the reach of a large Government department like the Ministry of Social Development or Whānau Ora Commissioning agencies, the Government has missed golden opportunities to increase vaccine uptake among the most at-risk New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 1/9: 632 Overall Cases


As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility


Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>



 
 



Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 