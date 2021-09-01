Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bayly Urges Govt To Adopt Rental Support Package

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 7:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Small business owners need help urgently so that they can survive this Covid-19 lockdown and any future lockdowns so that they can continue to play a significant role in New Zealand’s economy as well as providing employment all over the country, National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly says.

“I am hearing from small business owners and representative organisations everyday about the sky-high levels of anxiety and stress Kiwi business owners are experiencing, particularly those in Auckland who face at least another two weeks at Level 4.

“The wage subsidy and Resurgence Support Payment have helped small business, no doubt, but rent is the most significant cost and while some commercial landlords are cutting their tenants slack, others are not.

“The RSP doesn’t really go far when you factor in significant costs like unexpected stock wastage, insurance, rates, and the fact that the one-off payment is dependent on the number of FTEs a business has.

“This outbreak is likely to continue for a number of weeks and many businesses will have to wait until Level 2 to be even partially operational. Not to mention the uncertainty of whether we will face more lockdowns in the future.”

Andrew Bayly has developed a proposal for a Rental Support Package that he is urging the Government to adopt in order to take pressure off both tenants and landlords. A majority of OECD countries have some form of Covid-19 rental support for SMEs and Mr Bayly wants to secure the same for Kiwis.

Under Mr Bayly’s Rental Support Package, small businesses who have seen a 40 per cent reduction in their revenue under either Level 4 or 3 will be entitled to 50 per cent of their assessable rent and associated building operating costs being paid by the Crown, on the proviso that the landlord contributes a 25 per cent discount on the rental costs for the duration of the period the Rental Support Payment is provided to the small business owner. This would leave the just 25 per cent of the rental costs to be paid by the tenant.

In order to ensure any rental disputes can be settled quickly, the Government will prioritise emergency arbitration services when requested by either the Tenant or Landlord.

“It is important that business owners and landlords have a clear process to reaching an outcome quickly,” Mr Bayly says.

“This Rental Support Policy would offer protection to small businesses, greatly lessening the likelihood of business closures, impacting jobs and communities for years to come,” Julie White, Chief Executive of Hospitality New Zealand says.

“Hospitality and accommodation operators have been accumulating losses for over seventeen months due to COVID-19. They are especially doing it tough right now, most operating with zero revenue in Alert Levels 4 and 3 and operate at severely reduced capacity during Level 2.”

Brad Jacobs, Director of The Coffee Club, has spent the last 18 months supporting franchisees through battles with landlords; some of them huge, off-shore multi-nationals. He reached out to Mr Bayly after receiving little support from Government ministers.

“I don’t want to see another franchisee shut down. For many of them the lockdowns and battles with landlords feel like death by a thousand papercuts. Andrew’s Rental Support Package would make a huge difference,” Mr Jacobs says.

“I am calling for the Finance Minister to accept my offer of this proposal. This is about alleviating hardship on businesses and preventing the harmful knock-on effect on the economy and society should businesses fall over,” says Mr Bayly

“The policy could draw down on any remaining unallocated balance in the Government’s Covid Response and Recovery Fund. It is clearly in support of an economic response to Covid-19 with demonstrable economic benefits, unlike a lot of the spending that has been funded out of the CRRF to date.”

To date, the following organisations have given their support for Mr Bayly’s proposal:

Business New Zealand and their Employer & Manufacturing Partner organisations

Retail New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand

Restaurant Association of New Zealand

Franchise Association of New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 1/9: 632 Overall Cases


As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility


Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>



 
 



Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 