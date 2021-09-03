Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Resurgence Support Payment amended to include new businesses

Friday, 3 September 2021, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government’s Resurgence Support Payment (RSP) has been updated to better support newly established businesses.

The RSP is a one-off payment that helps businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels. When this COVID-19 response scheme was first established last year the criteria was included that businesses had to have been operating for at least six months to be eligible for the payment.

“I acknowledge concerns that particularly during an extended period at higher alert levels this rule is overly restrictive. As such Ministers with power to act have agreed to reduce the time required for a business to have been in operation to be eligible for the RSP, from six months to one month.

“These businesses will still be required to meet the other eligibility requirements under the scheme, such as demonstrating a 30 percent decline in revenue,” Grant Robertson said.

David Parker said businesses will be able to apply under the new criteria from 8am on Thursday 9 September.

“Inland Revenue will communicate this change and contact any businesses who were declined for not meeting the six-month test to advise them of the new criteria and invite them to reapply under the new settings.”

“We have an economy that is operating at pre-COVID levels and unemployment down at 4 percent thanks to our strong health approach,” Grant Robertson said.

“We know that many businesses are doing it tough during these heightened alert levels. We encourage them to apply for the support that is available. We will also continue to assess the support schemes we have in place to ensure that we are doing all that we can.”

The Resurgence Support Payment includes a core per business rate of $1,500, plus $400 per employee, up to a total of 50 full-time equivalents (FTEs) which is a maximum payment of $21,500. Businesses with more than 50 FTEs can still apply but cannot get more than the maximum payment. The scheme will remain open for applications until all of New Zealand returns to Alert Level 1 for one month.

Businesses can apply for the payment by logging into their MyIR account. They can also apply for the Wage Subsidy Scheme, Leave Support Scheme and Short-Term Absence Payment as appropriate, through the Ministry of Social Development website.

For more information on COVID-19 business support measures, including full eligibility criteria:

https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/covid-19/index.html

https://www.ird.govt.nz/covid-19/business-and-organisations/employing-staff/financial-support/resurgence-support-payment

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 2/9: 754 Overall Cases


27 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. 1 case has been found in Wellington, and 3,684,600 total vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 