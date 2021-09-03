ACT Sends Sympathy To Stabbing Victims

“ACT would like to offer sympathy to the victims of the New Lynn terror attack,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This kind of ideologically motivated violence has no place in our country.

“The ACT Party agrees with the Prime Minister that the individual alone is responsible. We stand with Kiwis of Sri Lankan origin.

“We acknowledge that the Government clearly faced a serious challenge balancing New Zealanders’ security with the legal rights that all people enjoy. There will need to be another examination of our laws in light of this incident to ensure they are well written in light of this situation.

“We give our admiration to the members of the public who came to the aid of the victims and the New Zealand Police whose quick actions may well have prevented an even more severe tragedy.”

