ACT Sends Sympathy To Stabbing Victims
Friday, 3 September 2021, 6:14 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“ACT would like to offer sympathy to the victims of the
New Lynn terror attack,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“This kind of ideologically motivated
violence has no place in our country.
“The ACT Party
agrees with the Prime Minister that the individual alone is
responsible. We stand with Kiwis of Sri Lankan
origin.
“We acknowledge that the Government clearly
faced a serious challenge balancing New Zealanders’
security with the legal rights that all people enjoy. There
will need to be another examination of our laws in light of
this incident to ensure they are well written in light of
this situation.
“We give our admiration to the
members of the public who came to the aid of the victims and
the New Zealand Police whose quick actions may well have
prevented an even more severe
tragedy.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 3/9: 754 Overall Cases
27 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. 1 case has been found in Wellington, and 3,684,600 total vaccine doses have been administered... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants
While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>