Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Auckland Central MP welcomes relocated vaccination centre

Monday, 6 September 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Auckland Central MP welcomes relocated COVID-19 vaccination centre with increased capacity

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick welcomes the relocation of the City Centre’s dedicated COVID-19 Vaccination Centre from Elliot Street to a larger space on Graham Street, just up from Victoria Park, which will provide close to double the capacity.

“Auckland’s City Centre is home to 40,000 people, many of whom don’t own cars and are under 30 so have only just last week become eligible to book their vaccinations. I heard from many concerned constituents who were unable to get an appointment until mid-October, with the Elliot Street facility, GP clinics and pharmacies booked out for weeks in advance.

“Moving to a larger location was something we’d seen happen successfully in Nelson and Blenheim. I would like to thank the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) who acted swiftly to explore options to do the same for Auckland’s City Centre.

“This increased capacity will mean our City Centre community will have access to quick and timely vaccination appointments in their neighbourhood. Our defence against COVID-19 and any mutations relies on us all playing our part, and the larger centre is one key development to help us do just that.

Swarbrick is continuing to work with NRHCC to support plans for dedicated vaccination facilities for University of Auckland and AUT students.

“The majority of tertiary students have only recently become eligible for vaccination. As we saw with this community outbreak and its locations of interest, the unique and close proximity of lectures and student accommodation means there’s a real public interest in efficient deployment of their vaccinations. I know the University of Auckland in particular has been doing a lot of work in proposing a sophisticated solution to make this happen. We expect more news on this very soon.”

The Auckland CBD Vaccination Centre will be located at 35 Graham Street, open from Wednesday 8 September. For more details, see the COVID-19 Vaccination Information Roll-out for Northland and Auckland page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:821 Overall Cases


Twenty new cases in Auckland have been discovered, with no new cases in Wellington. 117 cases have recovered so far... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 