Te Mātāwaka Caucus responds to ACT leader’s racial sabotage

Monday, 6 September 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party’s Te Mātāwaka is calling out ACT leader David Seymour for apparently targeting Māori vaccination providers for political gain.

Mr Seymour publicly shared vaccine booking information which was intended for Māori communities.

“It is totally unacceptable and quite irresponsible for a Member of Parliament, and a party leader, to lean on a racist narrative during a global pandemic,” says the Green Party’s Te Mātāwaka chair Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

“Māori vaccination providers are doing amazing mahi to protect our whānau and the wider community, especially now that vaccinations are available to rangatahi and all age groups.

“Māori already suffer significant health disparities and are most at risk of COVID-19. We want to make sure Aotearoa has the best health system in place to ensure we protect them.

“It looks like Mr Seymour has deliberately gone out of his way sabotage the Government’s elimination strategy to protect us from COVID-19. This kind of behaviour puts all of Aotearoa at risk.”

