Te Mātāwaka Caucus responds to ACT leader’s racial sabotage
Monday, 6 September 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Green Party
The Green Party’s Te Mātāwaka is calling out ACT
leader David Seymour for apparently targeting Māori
vaccination providers for political gain.
Mr Seymour
publicly shared vaccine booking information which was
intended for Māori communities.
“It is totally
unacceptable and quite irresponsible for a Member of
Parliament, and a party leader, to lean on a racist
narrative during a global pandemic,” says the Green
Party’s Te Mātāwaka chair Dr Elizabeth
Kerekere.
“Māori vaccination providers are doing
amazing mahi to protect our whānau and the wider community,
especially now that vaccinations are available to rangatahi
and all age groups.
“Māori already suffer
significant health disparities and are most at risk of
COVID-19. We want to make sure Aotearoa has the best health
system in place to ensure we protect them.
“It looks
like Mr Seymour has deliberately gone out of his way
sabotage the Government’s elimination strategy to protect
us from COVID-19. This kind of behaviour puts all of
Aotearoa at
risk.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed
Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>