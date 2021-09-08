COVID-19: Immediate relief available for Māori and iwi

Hon Willie Jackson

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development

The Government has reprioritised up to $5 million to provide immediate relief to vulnerable whānau Māori and communities during the current COVID-19 outbreak Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson announced today.

The COVID-19 2021 Whānau Recovery Fund will support community driven, local responses to gaps in access and provision of critical services.

“Funding will initially focus on those areas hardest hit by the higher COVID-19 alert levels; Tāmaki Makaurau, Te Tai Tokerau and Northern Waikato,” Willie Jackson said.

The fund would provide small grants to Māori organisations and iwi who were working directly with the community.

“We know there are groups of people who are not connected to existing support networks, but who are still providing for our most vulnerable whānau right now.

“This funding is about supporting those on the ‘edge’ of the system, as a matter of last resort, who are going above and beyond to support their communities.

“Examples include support to make sure vulnerable rangatahi are connected to their peers and support networks, and support for kai packaging and delivery as provider staff are focussed on resourcing vaccination clinics.

“The COVID-19 2021 Whānau Recovery Fund is about providing immediate relief to those on the frontline, but also demonstrates the need to invest in the growth and resilience of our communities,” Minister Jackson says.

Editor’s note:

To apply for funding, Māori and iwi organisations need to contact their local Te Puni Kōkiri office: https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakapa-mai

Tāmaki Makaurau: tpk.tamaki-makaurau@tpk.govt.nz, 0800 875 285

Te Tai Tokerau: tpk.te-taitokerau@tpk.govt.nz, 0800 875 888

Waikato: tpk.tauranga@tpk.govt.nz, 0800 875 499

Strong preference will be given to those organisations that are legal entities and have proven performance with Te Puni Kōkiri, marae can be funded directly.

Funding cannot be used for retrospective activities, medical bills, legal advocacy or litigation costs, including court costs, administrations costs, payment of existing debts, business ventures or items of a capital nature including buildings and vehicles.

