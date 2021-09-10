NZ not at the table to discuss Afghanistan evacuation
Friday, 10 September 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta needs to ask the United
States for a ‘please explain’ as to why New Zealand was
not invited to the more than 20 country ministerial meeting,
led by the US and Germany yesterday, National’s Foreign
Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says.
“The
Minister needs to make public the reason why New Zealand was
not invited to the meeting which included the UN, NATO and
the EU.
“New Zealand contributed military resources
to the US-led war on Afghanistan for nearly 20 years, our
longest serving deployment, which saw 10 New Zealand lives
lost.
“Despite the courageous efforts of the New
Zealand Defence Force and support partners to get New
Zealand residents, New Zealand citizens, and those who
supported our military efforts in Afghanistan out, there are
still some hundreds of people eligible to be extracted to
New Zealand who remain in Afghanistan.
“The Minister
saying New Zealand will pursue further extraction
opportunities with partner nations rings hollow when she’s
not even invited to the table. A public ‘please explain’
as a minimum is
required.”
