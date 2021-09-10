Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Marks 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

Friday, 10 September 2021, 6:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand is expressing unity with all victims, families and loved ones affected by the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks, and all terrorist attacks around the world since, including in New Zealand.

“Saturday marks twenty years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, which killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, and influenced global politics for the ensuing decades,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“I was in the United States on 9/11, and it’s a day I’ll never forget. I still have the front pages of the newspapers from that time because it instantly felt like a moment from which everything would change.

“I saw first hand the shock and fear that goes hand in hand with terrorism.

“In New Zealand we saw similar motivations in the March 15 attacks in Christchurch where a terrorist used the tactic of livestreaming his attack on the internet to amplify his hate.

“That experience is why New Zealand has chosen to play a leading role in tackling online violent extremism.

“Our work on the Christchuhrch Call alongside other countries including the US and the global tech giants seeks to prevent future attacks and limit the role the internet plays in the radicalisation of individuals.

“Ultimately our greatest defence against terrorism is to build diverse, inclusive societies in which we welcome and celebrate difference and where violent extremist ideologies of any kind are rejected.

“As the Imam of Al Noor mosque recently said in response to our most recent terror attack, all terrorists are the same, regardless of their ideology, they stand for hate and we all stand for peace and love. May that be a legacy we all work hard to continue,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 10/9: 250,000 Pfizer Doses from Spain, 879 Cases


11 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 279 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered. 250,000 doses of the Vaccine have been purchased from Spain... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:




Energy Resources Aotearoa: Decommissioning overkill needs rethink
Proposed new rules for decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure need a rethink to achieve their objectives and avoid unintended consequences, Energy Resources Aotearoa has told a select committee this morning... More>>





Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 