Unskilled Pruning Of Labour Force Is A Rotten Policy

The
Government’s confirmation of the availability of
Recognised Seasonal Employer workers from selected countries
is not enough to fix its rotten approach to labour supply,
says National’s Horticulture spokesperson David
Bennett.
“Prior to the Delta Covid outbreak the
Government announced the availability of RSE workers from
certain countries.
“While the Government’s
decision to approve some RSE workers may provide some token
assistance, it won’t change the fundamental flaws in a
labour supply policy that’s rotten to the
core.
“For example, we see 15 per cent increases in
labour costs in the kiwifruit industry, and an apple
industry that still has a gap in the loss of the backpacker
labour supply.
“The restricted labour supply market
is a purposeful approach of redistribution of income from
the grower to employees.
“The net effect is poorer
yields, less investment, higher prices for consumers and the
loss of international market delivery.
“The economic
experiment of restricting a labour supply to achieve social
change is doomed to rot on the vine.
“At a time when
we are emphasising the move to environmentally-friendly
products and the need for an export-led recovery, the
misguided pruning of our horticulture sector will be a loss
to all New
Zealand.”
