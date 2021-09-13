Government rules out vaccinating in MIQ
Monday, 13 September 2021, 11:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
It is ridiculous the Government has no plan to stand up
vaccination clinics in MIQ facilities, National’s Covid-19
spokesperson Chris Bishop says.
Answers to written
questions reveal the Government is not even considering
opening vaccination clinics despite it being recommended by
Covid-19 expert Professor Michael Baker
“This is a
common sense idea and most New Zealanders will have assumed
it was happening already.
“We need to be vaccinating
as many people as possible as quickly as possible and when
better to do it than when people are staying for 14 days in
managed isolation?
“Surely it is possible for the
vaccination programme to have a rolling group of people
dedicated to vaccinating people in MIQ.
“I have been
contacted by people in MIQ who are keen to be vaccinated who
are surprised to learn that they aren’t
available.
“I urge the Government to sort this silly
situation out. With thousands of people going through MIQ
each week and then going back out into the New Zealand
community, surely we should be giving people the option to
protect themselves by getting vaccinated as quickly as
possible.”
