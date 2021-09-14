The Oranga Tamariki report is ready now, so release it

It’s time for Minister for Children Kelvin Davis to quit stalling and release findings from the latest review into institutional dysfunction at Oranga Tamariki, National’s Children and Oranga Tamariki spokesperson Harete Hipango says.

The report was completed in June, but its launch has been delayed by Covd-19 lockdowns.

“There is no need for a grandiose launch, instead Kelvin Davis just needs to do his job properly by releasing the information without further delay,” Ms Hipango says.

“Just get on with doing the mahi so our children can gain the good. Why is the Government continuing to stall on the timely delivery of what is important to the welfare and wellbeing of our people our children?

“The Government spends too much time on fancy launches when its primary aim should be prioritising the needs of our vulnerable.

“The report is finished, the public should be able to find out the issues at Oranga Tamariki and the Government should be showing its making the changes needed. This is about the wellbeing of vulnerable children, we don’t need to wait for a photo opportunity.

“The state has a responsibility to protect the interests of its citizens especially the more and most vulnerable in our communities – which happens to be Māori and our children. With that being said, there is no need for grand affairs and launches of the Oranga Tamariki review report, release it now.

“While the Minister is at it, he should be showing exactly what he and his Ministry are doing to check, monitor and make sure all eligible children in state care are taking up the vaccine.”

