Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Oranga Tamariki report is ready now, so release it

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

It’s time for Minister for Children Kelvin Davis to quit stalling and release findings from the latest review into institutional dysfunction at Oranga Tamariki, National’s Children and Oranga Tamariki spokesperson Harete Hipango says.

The report was completed in June, but its launch has been delayed by Covd-19 lockdowns.

“There is no need for a grandiose launch, instead Kelvin Davis just needs to do his job properly by releasing the information without further delay,” Ms Hipango says.

“Just get on with doing the mahi so our children can gain the good. Why is the Government continuing to stall on the timely delivery of what is important to the welfare and wellbeing of our people our children?

“The Government spends too much time on fancy launches when its primary aim should be prioritising the needs of our vulnerable.

“The report is finished, the public should be able to find out the issues at Oranga Tamariki and the Government should be showing its making the changes needed. This is about the wellbeing of vulnerable children, we don’t need to wait for a photo opportunity.

“The state has a responsibility to protect the interests of its citizens especially the more and most vulnerable in our communities – which happens to be Māori and our children. With that being said, there is no need for grand affairs and launches of the Oranga Tamariki review report, release it now.

“While the Minister is at it, he should be showing exactly what he and his Ministry are doing to check, monitor and make sure all eligible children in state care are taking up the vaccine.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 14/9: 970 Overall Cases, Call For More Testing


15 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 382 have recovered from their cases in Auckland and 12 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the Covid exit plan, and 9/11 media memories


Is it OK to feel nostalgic for the period only a couple of months ago, when the government seemed to have a plan for exiting from the elimination strategy? Ah, the good old days. That plan included inviting firms to nominate a few hundred of their best and brightest to go overseas on essential business. On their return, we’d then see how the public health system coped. If all went reasonably well, there would be a gradual re-opening through the first quarter of 2022... More>>



 
 



Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 