Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Over-65s flu vaccination missing targets – especially Maori

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Another year of the Government’s failed influenza vaccination programme will cost lives, says National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti.

“In his answer to my questions about flu vaccination for over-65s this year, the Health Minister says flu vaccination coverage currently is 63 per cent (table attached). That’s even worse than last year and well below the target vaccination rate of 75 per cent.

“Even more worrying is the flu vaccination rate among Māori – down by 10% compared to last year.

“Some district health boards have experienced an astounding drop in flu vaccination rates. Hawke’s Bay is down by 25 per cent, Whanganui by 21 per cent and Lakes down by 19 per cent. These are DHBs with large Māori populations.

“A combination of late deployment of the Covid vaccine and the need to have two weeks between that and the flu vaccine may account for the poor take-up, However, there were several months between the start of flu vaccination in April and the eligibility for those in Group 3 (over-65s, those at-risk due to other conditions) to get the Covid vaccination.

“Urgent work is required to address the significant drop in flu vaccine uptake among Māori, especially in the Hawke’s Bay, Whanganui and Lakes DHBs.

“It’s yet another health target that the Government has failed on. With around 400 people dying each year from flu, this failure will certainly cost lives.

“It is hard to think of a single year since Labour have been in Government when the flu vaccine program went to schedule.

“Following reporting of failed Year 13 vaccines for schoolchildren this year, this is another preventative vaccine that has gone under the coronavirus radar and that New Zealanders will pay the price for.

“Failed delivery of preventative vaccines for schoolchildren and over-65s, increasing wait times for 30,000 people on hospital lists and increasing waitlists for people with cancer and mental health are all part of this Labour Government’s dirty little secret – it’s incapable of dealing with other critical health needs during Covid.

“Instead of making health restructuring the top health funding priority this year, as Cabinet documents show, the Government should have been investing in this year’s flu vaccination programme, reducing waiting lists, and prioritising cancer treatment and mental health assistance.”

Notes for editors:

Reply 38799 (2021) has been answered
Portfolio: Health (Hon Andrew Little)
Question: What proportion of the population have been vaccinated for the influenza vaccine in 2021, listed in total across all DHBs, by DHB for Māori, non- Māori and total for that DHB, and how do these figures compare to the same time last year?
Reply: I refer the Member to the attached table.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2109/Table_38799.docx

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 14/9: 983 Overall Cases, 4,444,065 Vaccine Doses Administered


14 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 441 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the Covid exit plan, and 9/11 media memories


Is it OK to feel nostalgic for the period only a couple of months ago, when the government seemed to have a plan for exiting from the elimination strategy? Ah, the good old days. That plan included inviting firms to nominate a few hundred of their best and brightest to go overseas on essential business. On their return, we’d then see how the public health system coped. If all went reasonably well, there would be a gradual re-opening through the first quarter of 2022... More>>



 
 



Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 