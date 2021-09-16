Parliament

Greens Call For All Birth Injuries To Be Covered By ACC, Launch Open Letter

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 7:06 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is launching an open letter to the Minister for ACC asking for all birth injuries and trauma to be covered, and the letter has strong support from the sector.

“Most injuries caused during childbirth aren’t covered by ACC, and data from ACC shows that over the past few years it has become harder to get birth injuries covered,” says Green Party spokesperson for ACC Jan Logie.

The open letter is publicly supported by many organisations, such as the New Zealand College of Midwives, the Māori Women’s Welfare League, ACC Futures Coalition, and academics Dr Naomi Simmonds and Dr Michelle Wise.

“We are calling on the Minister to make changes to ACC so all pain and suffering caused by traumatic births and birth injuries is covered.

“There is huge public support for parents and babies to be helped to recover from birth injuries, and the shift would be fitting with the Government’s priority of child wellbeing.

“It is completely inequitable that ACC cover is readily available for an ACL tear on the rugby field but near impossible to get for a perineal tear after giving birth – even more so for wāhine Māori.

“Māori women tend to have more injuries than Pākehā and are less likely to be referred for an ACC claim by a healthcare professional.

“Birth injuries add another layer of stress in a very vulnerable time for both parents and babies. Looking after our birth parents is one of the most important things we can do to look after our babies.”

